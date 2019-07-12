Cypress Funds Stake in Xpo Logistics (Put) (XPO) Trimmed by $4.51 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock Declined, Bangor Savings Bank Has Boosted Position by $846,423

Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Put) (XPO) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00M, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.37% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $58.53. About 322,916 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS PLANS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN NORTH; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 51C; 23/03/2018 – Hold XPO Logistics – it’s best in class, says @JimCramer; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS NAMES KENNETH WAGERS AS COO; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Net $66.9M; 06/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – APPOINTS MASSIMO MARSILI TO LEAD TRANSPORT OPERATIONS IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND MOROCCO; 10/05/2018 – Leading Investor Advisory Firms Back Teamster Demand For Better Disclosure Of Working Conditions At XPO Logistics, Inc; 03/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Uses Emerging Technology in Robot Security Program; 02/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 168.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 18,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,685 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 10,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.05. About 3.61 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS REPORTS U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANT; 31/05/2018 – CLINIGEN GROUP- AGREEMENT WILL LEAD TO TRANSFER OF MARKETING AUTHORISATIONS FROM BMS TO CLINIGEN, WHICH WILL LIKELY BE COMPLETED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – COLLABORATION WILL EVALUATE COMBINATION OF ENTINOSTAT WITH NKTR-214 IN PATIENTS WITH PD-1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA; 15/03/2018 – InterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR- RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT

Analysts await XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.98 per share. XPO’s profit will be $97.23 million for 13.94 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by XPO Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 105.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 152,741 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Bluefin Trading Limited Co holds 4,405 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 699 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc reported 0.03% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). 28,097 were reported by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 516,430 shares. Stevens Mgmt Lp reported 19,839 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Buckingham Capital holds 112,842 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth invested 0.02% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Asset Mgmt reported 1,701 shares stake. Princeton Port Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 0.11% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 7,595 shares. Advsr Management Limited Liability owns 41,936 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.75% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). The New York-based Gotham Asset Lc has invested 0.28% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Rhumbline Advisers has 339,066 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Llc has invested 0.19% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 22,340 shares. Westend Lc holds 706,697 shares. Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Company invested 2.73% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Glenmede Trust Communications Na has 0.31% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). First Foundation Advsr owns 5,868 shares. Stonebridge Mngmt has 19,082 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning reported 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Roof Eidam Maycock Adv accumulated 11,636 shares. Ftb Advsr holds 0.04% or 10,913 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Management Inc owns 753,858 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Towerview Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.27% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc owns 19,775 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Central Bank & Trust & Tru invested in 0.04% or 3,863 shares. Argi Services Ltd invested in 0.01% or 4,457 shares.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 5,019 shares to 229,057 shares, valued at $65.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,939 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).