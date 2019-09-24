Cypress Funds Stake in Facebook (FB) Has Increased by $13.51 Million; Valero Energy New (VLO) Holding Held by Blue Chip Partners Inc

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 7,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The hedge fund held 99,147 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.49M, up from 91,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $83.74. About 102,521 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 16/04/2018 – VP Browning Gifts 500 Of Valero Energy Corp; 27/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI EAST EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 04/05/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery alky unit may be shut through Q3 2018; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q EPS $1.09; 19/04/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery fire contained -Emergency Management; 26/04/2018 – Valero Targets 2018 Total Payout Ratio of 40%-50% of Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY- EXPECT RETAIL GASOLINE DEMAND TO BE HIT IF CRUDE RISES TO $80-$100 PER BARREL – CONF CALL; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 14/05/2018 – Pegasus Announces Sale of Pure Biofuels Del Peru to Valero

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 220,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.46M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $532.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $186.57. About 1.37 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Facebook CEO says no plans to extend all of European privacy law globally; 17/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S KAPLAN: TOOK CAMBRIDGE’S WORD DATA DELETED IN ’15; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg silent during Cambridge Analytica scandal; 02/04/2018 – Facebook has faced controversy in recent months over data privacy, reports of Russian propaganda, and misinformation related to ethnic cleansing in Myanmar; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s pain could be blockchain’s gain, says analyst; 21/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Qualcomm, Facebook partner to bring high-speed internet connectivity in urban areas; 09/03/2018 – Facebook forges music deal with Warner; 22/03/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s eBay Problem? Altair Slumps, More DRAM Please — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Faces European Parliament: LIVE; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK’S AUDITS OF DATA HARVESTING BY OUTSIDE APPS WILL TAKE ‘MANY MONTHS’ TO COMPLETE

Cypress Funds Llc, which manages about $356.95 million and $635.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 89,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $36.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hit Like on FB Stock Now â€” It Could Rally 20% – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Instagram: Driving Facebook Forward – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook, Luxottica team on smart glasses – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RiverPark Large Growth Fund – Facebook, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Buys CTRL-labs – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealth Architects Ltd has 5.13% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 88,311 shares. Select Equity Gru Limited Partnership owns 63,656 shares. Consolidated Inv Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.82% or 8,100 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Et Al accumulated 39,016 shares. Cibc Asset Management invested in 0.39% or 337,016 shares. Cobblestone Advsr Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 7,480 shares. Clearbridge Invests reported 9.91M shares stake. Thornburg Investment accumulated 1.54% or 829,251 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 3.63M shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Horan Cap Mngmt owns 168,749 shares. Asset Mngmt One Communication Limited stated it has 1.28% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Burns J W Co has invested 0.74% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ardevora Asset Llp stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1,062 are owned by Verus Partners Incorporated. First Mercantile holds 0.23% or 11,286 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TC Energy shuts major pipeline as flooding disrupts Texas terminals – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Valero Energy Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Results on October 24, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Plaintiffs’ lawyer suggests Valero sold bad fuel to hundreds of ships – San Antonio Business Journal” with publication date: September 19, 2019.