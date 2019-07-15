Cypress Funds Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Lifted by $50.73 Million as Stock Price Rose; Celanese (CE) Stock Rose While Covey Capital Advisors Has Lowered Position by $673,750

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 570% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 28,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.66M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $992.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2016.15. About 1.89M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 25/04/2018 – Anexinet Achieves Advanced Partner Status In the Amazon Web Services Network For Designing, Managing, and Migrating Customers to AWS; 15/05/2018 – Highfields Adds Aetna, Exits Amazon, Buys More Comcast: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Drift Announces $60M Series C Led by Sequoia; Aims to Build the Amazon for B2B; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘proud’ of this employee benefit that helps employees go back to school; 07/04/2018 – Surprise! Amazon now sells more than 70 of its own private-label brands; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – As Amazon and other retailers move sales online, demand for warehouse space is skyrocketing and supply is still limited; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 03/04/2018 – Amazon builds tech’s largest in-house lobbying team

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,744 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, down from 35,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $106.88. About 285,341 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 20/04/2018 – Celanese Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 21); 27/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Vinyl Acetate-based Emulsions Price Increases; 27/04/2018 – Celanese Announces VAM and Emulsions Price Increases in Asia; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 26/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Charges on Engineered Materials Product Shipments; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Annual Adjusted EBIT in Acetate Tow to Remain Stable Through 2020; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Were Unable to Reach Agreement With European Commission on Acceptable Conditions; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Initiates Expansion Program of POM Production Assets; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Capital Deployment Plans at Investor Day

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $2.48 earnings per share, down 14.48% or $0.42 from last year’s $2.9 per share. CE’s profit will be $313.99 million for 10.77 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73M and $74.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 17,680 shares to 24,081 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 2,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.