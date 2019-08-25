Cypress Funds Raised Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $14.10 Million as Stock Value Declined; Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Trimmed Stake in Wix Com LTD (WIX) as Stock Price Rose

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 189,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.09M, up from 152,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34M shares traded or 157.75% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa to order 16 planes worth 2.1 bln euros; 23/03/2018 – BOEING – NEW ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS VALUED AT $678 MLN ACCORDING TO LIST PRICES; 05/03/2018 – BOEING – NATIONAL LABOR RELATIONS BOARD NOTIFIED CO INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MACHINISTS FILED THIRD PETITION SEEKING TO UNIONIZE BOEING SOUTH CAROLINA; 18/04/2018 – Emirates revives prospect of world’s longest flight to Panama; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: United Airlines in talks with Boeing, Airbus to buy wide-body jets; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BAPAS WILL PROVIDE ENGINEERING SERVICES, MAINTENANCE PLANNING AND SCHEDULING, AND OPERATION CONTROL CENTER SERVICES; 14/05/2018 – BOEING – MOA WILL ENABLE CO TO USE ASSEMBRIX SOFTWARE TO MANAGE & PROTECT IP SHARED WITH VENDORS DURING DESIGN AND MANUFACTURING; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Aircraft Involved Today Was a Boeing 737-700 (N772SW); 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST EXPECTS “MINIMAL DISRUPTION TO THE OPERATION DURING THE COURSE OF THE INSPECTIONS”; 14/03/2018 – BOEING – WORK WILL BE PERFORMED UNDER A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT, WHICH INCLUDES ONGOING MAINTENANCE SUPPORT

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 8.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 833,289 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.69 million, down from 913,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $147.38. About 335,633 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.10% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristeia Ltd Liability reported 0.53% stake. California Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Macquarie Limited has 201,381 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 26 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0% stake. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of Mellon has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). First Personal Services has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 227 shares. Aqr Cap Lc invested in 7,369 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James & has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Valinor Mgmt Lp stated it has 199,400 shares. Moreover, Highstreet Asset has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Rice Hall James Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 515,324 shares. Legal & General Public Limited Com owns 84,506 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 261,240 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $88.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 170,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).