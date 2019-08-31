Cypress Funds Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $50.73 Million; Eagle Global Advisors Position in Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Decreased by $440,300 as Share Price Rose

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 570% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 28,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 33,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.66M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – JAPAN FAIR TRADE COMMISSION HAS RAIDED AMAZON JAPAN ON SUSPICION OF POSSIBLE ANTI-TRUST VIOLATION – MEDIA; 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public; 02/04/2018 – This “demonstrates that the market is perhaps cautious about the prospects of the food retail industry in light of Amazon’s increasing footprint in the food industry,” the report’s co-author, James Elder, wrote; 04/04/2018 – The cities vying for Amazon’s HQ2 are fighting the wrong war; 12/03/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Cazzie David to Star and Write Amazon Comedy Series; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business, Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles, and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 29/03/2018 – Trump: Amazon Puts ‘Many Thousands of Retailers Out of Business’; 26/05/2018 – Amazon covers the basics with food, clothing and entertainment; 19/04/2018 – CNN: Exclusive: Ads from over 300 companies and organizations – from Adidas to Amazon – ran on YouTube channels promotin…

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 13,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 17,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $112.34. About 492,094 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) by 86,721 shares to 521,000 shares, valued at $6.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 176,834 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vaughan Nelson Lp accumulated 10,740 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda stated it has 2.91% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). C World A S holds 6.86% or 303,511 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc invested in 0.63% or 547,229 shares. Patten Gp Incorporated stated it has 133 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Roosevelt Investment Group Incorporated stated it has 4.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ims Capital Management accumulated 1,317 shares. Northcoast Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.86% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Truepoint Inc accumulated 0.09% or 582 shares. Parkwood invested 3.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tocqueville Asset Management LP has 92,377 shares for 2.2% of their portfolio. Guardian Cap Advsr Lp has invested 0.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ironwood Financial Limited reported 0.13% stake. Badgley Phelps & Bell has 2.54% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 23,528 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 2.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).