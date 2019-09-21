Cypress Funds Position in Boeing Co (Call) (BA) Trimmed as Valuation Declined; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Stake in J2 Global Communications (JCOM) Has Raised by $880,000

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in J2 Global Communications Inc (JCOM) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.56M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in J2 Global Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $90.77. About 458,270 shares traded or 29.75% up from the average. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.2 BLN TO $1.25 BLN; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT TO J2 IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITIONS; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 09/04/2018 – j2 Global Expands Executive Team with Key New Hire; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 20/03/2018 – J2 Global Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Campaigner® Launches Landing Pages to Help Marketers Take Customer Engagement One Click Further; 03/05/2018 – j2 Global to Participate at Six Conferences in May and June 2018; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 20/04/2018 – DJ j2 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCOM)

Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (BA) by 54.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 103,000 shares as the company's stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 86,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.31M, down from 189,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $213.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 5.89 million shares traded or 31.13% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,312 are owned by Wms Prns Ltd Liability Com. Triangle Secs Wealth Management owns 3,298 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Osborne Prtn Capital Management Limited Liability Com has 0.6% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Halsey Ct holds 1.39% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 21,458 shares. Towercrest Management owns 1,381 shares. Moreover, Country Club Na has 0.88% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 20,969 shares. Arete Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 54,407 are owned by Grassi Investment Management. The New York-based Strategic Fincl Ser has invested 0.34% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). World Asset Management holds 37,462 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us has invested 0.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Northern accumulated 6.07M shares. Blackrock has invested 0.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Palisade Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Art Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 5,914 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.71 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year's $3.58 per share. BA's profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.71 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Cypress Funds Llc, which manages about $356.95M and $635.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21,000 shares to 310,000 shares, valued at $41.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roku Inc by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 410,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold JCOM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 46.58 million shares or 0.79% less from 46.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cim Inv Mangement holds 0.11% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 3,389 shares. Clark Estates invested in 40,400 shares. S&T National Bank Pa invested 1.69% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Lpl Ltd Liability Com accumulated 6,559 shares. Smith Graham And Investment LP invested in 0.82% or 86,041 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.02% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0% or 8,900 shares in its portfolio. 104 were reported by Captrust Fincl Advsr. Lazard Asset Lc owns 515,514 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. United Kingdom-based Legal & General Group Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Schroder Invest Mgmt Group holds 121,360 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ls Limited Co accumulated 0.02% or 3,526 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada has 2,191 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,745 shares. Moreover, Cardinal Ltd Liability Corporation Ct has 2.16% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 743,339 shares.