Cypress Funds Position in Boeing Co (Call) (BA) Trimmed as Stock Value Declined; Teradata (TDC) Share Price Declined While Fairpointe Capital Has Raised by $1.42 Million Its Holding

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Teradata Corp (TDC) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 40,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.32% . The institutional investor held 1.65 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.17M, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Teradata Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $30.89. About 621,342 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Rev $506M; 28/03/2018 – Teradata Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 23/04/2018 – Teradata Accelerates its Customers’ Analytics in the Cloud; 21/04/2018 – DJ Teradata Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDC); 25/05/2018 – Teradata Operations, Inc. vs Realtime Data LLC | FWD Entered | 05/25/2018; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2018 Rev $2.15B-$2.18B; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.58 TO $0.64; 05/04/2018 – Teradata Scores Highest in 3 of 4 Use Cases in 2018 Gartner Report: Critical Capabilities for Data Management Solutions for Ana; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.40 TO $1.46

Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (BA) by 54.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 103,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 86,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.31M, down from 189,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.64 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions – CEO; 30/05/2018 – Agylstor™, a High Density Computational Storage Leader, Announces Investment From Boeing HorizonX Ventures; 25/04/2018 – Boeing lifts guidance on higher defence and aviation spending; 07/04/2018 – Boeing wins $12 billion contract to supply jets for American Airlines, beating Airbus; 10/05/2018 – CNBC: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES THYAO.IS – TO BUY TOTAL OF 30 B787-9 AIRCRAFT FROM BOEING AND TOTAL OF 30 A350-900 AIRCRAFT FROM BOEING; 10/04/2018 – Malaysia Airlines indicates interest in 20-30 widebody jets from Airbus or Boeing; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pentagon cited Boeing over quality concerns going back years- Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L CEO SAYS WOULD WANT TO PROVIDE ENGINE FOR BOEING’S POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET JET IF IT MAKES “COMMERCIAL SENSE”; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s China Facility Will Complete Some 737 Jets

Cypress Funds Llc, which manages about $356.95M and $635.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 50,000 shares to 230,000 shares, valued at $31.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 41.08 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing suspends load test for new 777X – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Buckingham Previews Boeing’s Q3: ‘Tactically Bullish’ – Benzinga” published on September 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Space Florida and Israeli agency seek entries for tech competition â€” with $2M on the line – Orlando Business Journal” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Knew Prolonged 737 MAX Grounding Could Happen – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing News: BA Stock Dives on Latest 737 Max Delay – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold TDC shares while 87 reduced holdings.

More notable recent Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Teradata Corporation (TDC) CEO Oliver Ratzesberger on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About (TDC) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Teradata Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date – Business Wire” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 22% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Teradata Corp (TDC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.