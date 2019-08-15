Cypress Funds Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Boosted as Shares Declined; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Cut Position

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd sold 250 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,270 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, down from 1,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $61.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1762.96. About 4.89 million shares traded or 30.76% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/05/2018 – Joanna Stern: Breaking: Facebook / Amazon listening to microphones… since 1975; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SHUTTING DOWN VENDOR EXPRESS: CNBC; 14/05/2018 – Cities Hawk Their Amazon Pitches to Other Companies; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY AMAZON & BEST BUY REPORT EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR; 03/04/2018 – “Slowly over time you will use Amazon as your retail search engine rather than Google,” DeGroote told CNBC; 23/04/2018 – InsideEVs: Shouldn’t Amazon Be Placing A Tesla Semi Order?; 02/04/2018 – Netflix, Airbnb, Slack, Time, and Reddit use Amazon’s cloud platform; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired a top Amazon voice exec as head of product as Daniel Graf departs Assaf Ronen has been running the e-commerce giant’s voice shopping efforts; 02/04/2018 – Amazon fell after Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that Amazon was scamming the U.S. Postal Service; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 570% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 28,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 33,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.66M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $61.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1762.96. About 4.89M shares traded or 30.76% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Supermarket Casualties Begin to Pile Up in Amazon-Fueled Battle; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL BOOSTED AMZN, MSFT, FB, TDG, NFLX IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Banking Tech: Amazon eyes PayPal’s crown with Alexa payments platform; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing its Prime subscription to $119 a year, an additional $2 billion in revenue; 30/05/2018 – This group of protestors is calling for Amazon to separate the roles of CEO and chairman; 20/03/2018 – Amazon On Track To Pass Google’s Alphabet As 2nd-biggest U.S. Company — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Nextgov: #Breaking: Defense Agency to begin moving classified data to Amazon’s secret cloud after protest:…; 14/05/2018 – Amazon pledges to include women and minority candidates in board search after shareholder complaint; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon, expert says; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon is in talks to launch checking accounts

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Amazon Stock Really Worth All the Hype After Prime Day Buzz? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: A Bearish Case Emerges Post Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon Sacrifices For Long-Term Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon Earnings: 3 Things Investors Should Watch For – Nasdaq” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Netflix Just Poached Two of HBO’s Biggest Talents – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Big Q2 Earnings On Deck: FB, GOOGL, BA, AMZN & More – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cloud Contest: Microsoft And Amazon Fight Battle As Earnings Loom – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon Is Sitting on a $100 Billion Opportunity – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “First Quarterly Drop In USPS’ Package, Shipping Volumes In Nine Years Sends Warning Flares – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

