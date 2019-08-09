Cypress Funds Lowered Its Xpo Logistics (XPO) Stake as Market Value Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Flossbach Von Storch Ag Increased Position

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 10,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 645,319 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.16 million, up from 634,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $55.82. About 10.88M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video)

Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00 million, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $70.48. About 998,246 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 51C; 30/04/2018 – Beutel Goodman Adds XPO Logistics, Exits K-Bro Linen: 13F; 13/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics CIO Mario Harik to Speak on Supply Chain Consumerization at Home Delivery World 2018; 03/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Uses Emerging Technology in Robot Security Program; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Hold XPO Logistics – it’s best in class, says @JimCramer; 24/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS – LAUNCHED XPO DIRECT, A NEW, SHARED-SPACE DISTRIBUTION MODEL FOR OMNICHANNEL RETAIL & E-COMMERCE CUSTOMERS; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS NAMES KENNETH WAGERS AS COO; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Rev $4.19B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mengis Mngmt invested in 60,544 shares or 2% of the stock. Finemark National Bank Tru invested in 0.78% or 226,638 shares. E&G Advisors LP has 0.39% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 15,163 shares. Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated reported 19,994 shares. Carderock Capital Mgmt has 25,455 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Quaker Cap Invests Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,446 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 32.38 million shares. Signalpoint Asset Lc has invested 0.49% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Css Ltd Llc Il has 0.02% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,297 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 1.22% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 305,898 shares. First Foundation Advsr has invested 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Eagle Asset Management accumulated 0.06% or 190,924 shares. North Star Invest Management Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 99,758 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Wedgewood Pa has invested 2.47% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Rhumbline Advisers holds 7.26 million shares.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 27,755 shares to 2.29 million shares, valued at $166.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 60,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,967 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Internat. (NYSE:PM).