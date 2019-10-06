Cypress Funds Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $2.79 Million; Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Stake in Watsco (WSO) Trimmed by $326,000

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 310,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.53 million, up from 289,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft has previously looked to Linux to boost its public cloud and operate equipment in its data centers; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $981,000, down from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $164.07. About 214,434 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Asset holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 71,465 shares. Brinker invested in 0.03% or 4,925 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.02% or 5,679 shares. Fiduciary reported 2,425 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.03% or 12,977 shares. Zebra Capital Limited Liability Co has 0.18% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 2 shares. Vanguard holds 0.02% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) or 2.98M shares. First Republic Invest owns 184,055 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Private Tru Na stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). 1,930 were accumulated by Shelton Cap Mgmt. Scopus Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.19% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Raymond James Trust Na has 1,481 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Cap Mgmt Ltd Com reported 3,141 shares.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $262.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pgim Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Inc. by 112,534 shares to 416,641 shares, valued at $6.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. by 98,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc (CLM).

Analysts await Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 6.64% or $0.14 from last year's $2.11 per share.

Analysts await Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 6.64% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.11 per share. WSO’s profit will be $86.41 million for 18.23 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Watsco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trust Of Virginia Va reported 191,944 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Group Inc Limited Company reported 28,845 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsr holds 2.46% or 148,963 shares. Bsw Wealth Prns accumulated 7,503 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company reported 9.66 million shares stake. Nadler Financial Gru has 26,438 shares. S&T Bancorporation Pa owns 42,105 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Hills Bancorporation & owns 75,698 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co has 1.58M shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Edgestream Ptnrs LP reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). S R Schill & Assoc invested 1.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Scott Selber Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 58,061 shares. Pinnacle Holdings Ltd Liability Corporation reported 21,282 shares. 27,208 are held by Meridian Counsel Incorporated. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny invested 2.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): Time For A Financial Health Check