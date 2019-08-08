Cypress Funds Increases Position in Lockheed Martin (LMT); Burns J W & Co Position in Deluxe (DLX) Lowered by $952,407

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.02 million, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $8.54 during the last trading session, reaching $377.84. About 785,080 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP SEES 2018 SHR $15.80 TO $16.10; 22/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – ISRAEL CALLS PALESTINIAN ICC MOVE “CYNICAL STEP WITHOUT LEGAL VALIDITY”; 20/04/2018 – ABS-CBN News Channel: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 02/05/2018 – First Light: Fourth U.S. Air Force SBIRS Satellite Sends First Images Back to Earth; 03/04/2018 – Supersonic Jet With Less Noise? Lockheed Wins NASA Award to Try; 21/04/2018 – MEDIA-Airbus ready for compromises on new fighter jet project – Welt am Sonntag; 20/03/2018 – Foundation for U.S. Ballistic Missile Defense System Modernized; 19/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gest $522.3M Navy Contract Modification for Trident II Missile Production and System Support; 19/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW ARMS EXPORT POLICY SEEKS TO INCREASE SALES OF MILITARY DRONES TO U.S. ALLIES; 08/03/2018 – New Joint Venture Announced to Deliver Germany’s Next Generation Ground Based Air Defense System “TLVS”

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 33,702 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 55,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.59% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $44.09. About 163,788 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Rev $491.9M; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Added 10c to 1Q EPS; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $492 TO $499; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Net $63.3M; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – A CEO SUCCESSION COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD HAS BEEN FORMED TO LEAD CEO SUCCESSION PROCESS; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SAYS LEE SCHRAM WILL RETIRE AS CEO; 21/03/2018 – DELUXE CORP – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 21, 2023; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp. Acquires LogoMix, A Provider Of Custom Marketing Products For Small Businesses; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – LOGOMIX FOUNDER CRAIG BLOEM WILL TAKE A POSITION AS VICE PRESIDENT IN SMALL BUSINESS SERVICES UNIT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 672 are held by Smith & Howard Wealth Mgmt Lc. Sigma Planning Corporation, a Michigan-based fund reported 14,627 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.49% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Natl Asset Mngmt has invested 0.25% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Liberty Management reported 0.13% stake. Stillwater Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 29,221 shares. 2,455 were accumulated by Wharton Business Limited Co. E&G Advsrs Lp accumulated 2,100 shares. Advisory Service Ntwk Limited Com reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Gw Henssler And Assoc has invested 0.86% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). L And S Advsr Inc stated it has 5,483 shares. 2,092 are held by Signaturefd Limited Com. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma stated it has 848 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability owns 121 shares. Moreover, Capital has 0.16% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Boeing Stock Won’t Get Fixed Until the MAX Does – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Boeingâ€™s Troubles in a Nutshell – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Lockheed Martin (LMT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed Martin eyes workforce expansion at Milwaukee plant – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $229,533 activity.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35 million and $410.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,325 shares to 8,672 shares, valued at $3.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,286 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Invest Management accumulated 0.03% or 374,507 shares. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Research invested in 51,527 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parametric Llc has 132,073 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa accumulated 0% or 13,400 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 24,968 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 28 were accumulated by Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc. Clark Estates New York owns 66,700 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc reported 0% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Foster And Motley Inc has 0.09% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Guinness Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 7,744 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.02% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 0% or 14,254 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 55,493 shares.