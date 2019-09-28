Cypress Funds Increases Holding in Netflix (NFLX); Aon Plc (AON) Shareholder Freestone Capital Holdings Boosted Its Holding by $513,216 as Stock Price Rose

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 42.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 2,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 8,961 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, up from 6,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $193.47. About 486,101 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.88M, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $263.08. About 7.37M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – The Obamas say they hope “to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples” with their Netflix production deal; 29/03/2018 – Variety: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Anniston Reunite for Netflix `Murder Mystery’; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: LOOKING FOR NEW IP OR OTHER ASSETS TO BUY; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q EPS 64c; 08/03/2018 – The Obamas may be producing shows for Netflix soon, says report; 15/03/2018 – TOP PROGRAMS DREW SUBSCRIBERS TO PRIME FOR AS LITTLE AS $49 PER MEMBER BY AMAZON’S ACCOUNTING: DOCUMENTS; 22/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Even Barack and Michelle Obama work for Netflix now Plus, live from Belgium, it’s Mark Zuckerberg; Facebook is full of could-be CEOs – but no one ever leaves; and 24-karat chicken wings; 30/04/2018 – Buy Spotify because it is ‘closest’ thing to a Netflix for music: JP Morgan; 19/04/2018 – Adyen, a payments firm with clients such as Netflix and Uber, is eyeing an IPO after record revenues; 22/03/2018 – 11 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in April

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $3.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 33,784 shares to 117,465 shares, valued at $6.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,651 shares, and cut its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TARO).

Cypress Funds Llc, which manages about $356.95 million and $635.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (NYSE:BA) by 103,000 shares to 86,000 shares, valued at $31.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

