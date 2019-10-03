Cypress Funds Increases Holding in Intuit (INTU); Scopia Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Position in Vonage Hldgs (VG)

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 98,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The hedge fund held 8.76 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.28M, up from 8.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 1.24 million shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE GETS NEW PATENT IN SUPPORT OF NEXMO API PLATFORM; 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 08/05/2018 – Vonage’s First Quarter Highlighted by Innovation on Vonage Business Cloud Platform and Strong Business Cloud Growth; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE: SAGI DUDAI WAS SVP OF SOFTWARE ENGINEERING; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 7.0C; 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The hedge fund held 176,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.99 million, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $261.54. About 226,627 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold VG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 202.13 million shares or 4.46% more from 193.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. River And Mercantile Asset Management Llp reported 18,345 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sheffield Asset Mgmt Ltd has 398,000 shares for 8.49% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 38,185 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Csat Advisory Limited Partnership reported 128,906 shares stake. Jane Street Group Ltd Llc holds 0% or 12,336 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The holds 0% or 149,758 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies stated it has 85,262 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 673,030 shares. Adi Mngmt Llc owns 2.93% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 59,000 shares. State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 140,047 shares. Quantitative Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 75,134 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Waddell And Reed invested in 3.86 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 151,376 shares.

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11B and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 1.14M shares to 3.32M shares, valued at $25.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 1.36M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.26M shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

Cypress Funds Llc, which manages about $356.95M and $635.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 66,700 shares to 2.38 million shares, valued at $27.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 1,745 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lord Abbett And Lc holds 0.14% or 167,742 shares. Moreover, Parkside National Bank & Trust And Trust has 0.03% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 392 shares. Yhb Investment Advsr Inc accumulated 30,436 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Caxton Associates Lp stated it has 0.04% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 264,862 shares. 685,777 were reported by Td Asset. Veritable Limited Partnership accumulated 7,748 shares. Bailard stated it has 0.04% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Alps Advsr holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 9,963 shares. Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.2% or 12,567 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Ltd Co invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Convergence Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.55% or 8,700 shares in its portfolio. 350 were accumulated by Security.