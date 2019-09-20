Cypress Funds Holds Position in Zendesk (ZEN); Oppenheimer & Close Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Cut by $1.85 Million as Shares Declined

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 34,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 103,836 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, down from 138,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.12. About 15.29 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 345,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.72 million, up from 255,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $77.62. About 582,799 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.13 billion for 16.59 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc, which manages about $284.26M and $86.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seacor Marine Hldgs Inc by 24,861 shares to 240,256 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Kingdom-based Ruffer Llp has invested 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). City holds 92,484 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Montecito Retail Bank & holds 51,625 shares. Blair William And Il accumulated 1.26M shares or 0.39% of the stock. Vestor Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 0.67% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 68,980 shares. Checchi Advisers Lc invested in 0.39% or 56,010 shares. Dearborn Prtn Ltd Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 28,130 shares. Penbrook Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 26,700 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa reported 530,625 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP accumulated 1.22% or 2.72 million shares. 32,422 were reported by Stellar Cap Management Ltd. Smith Moore And invested in 0.19% or 15,752 shares. Wg Shaheen Assoc Dba Whitney has 194,045 shares for 2.39% of their portfolio. Peddock Advsr Limited owns 1% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 34,336 shares. Mathes Comm holds 0.2% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 7,000 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What We Should Do With Our Cisco Shares – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What the Acacia Acquisition Means for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Cisco Systems a Buy? – Nasdaq” on February 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technical Pressures Weigh on Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Cypress Funds Llc, which manages about $356.95M and $635.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) (NYSE:XPO) by 235,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.