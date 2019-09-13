Cypress Funds Holds Position in Microsoft (MSFT); Carnival (CCL) Shareholder Eagle Asset Management Raised Position

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 112,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 2.07 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.15 million, up from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.73. About 1.19M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Applications Available for VI Carnival Adults’ and Children’s Parade Troupes; 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 21/03/2018 – Reservations Now Open For New Carnival Panorama’s Year-Round Departures From Long Beach; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.20 TO $4.40; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Appoints Carnival Corp Executive Jan Swartz to Boar; 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional Tours; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Board Approves Reauthorization of Up to $1B Share Repurchases; 03/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: “Carnival for the Kids” starts Tuesday, continues through Sunday; 24/05/2018 – The one sentence that took Carnival’s CEO from poverty to running a $48 billion company

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 310,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.53 million, up from 289,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $137.69. About 4.29 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 16/05/2018 – National Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success

Cypress Funds Llc, which manages about $356.95M and $635.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 89,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $36.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $19.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 14,200 shares to 11,438 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viavi Solutions Inc by 58,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 858,800 shares, and cut its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. The insider DONALD ARNOLD W bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267.

