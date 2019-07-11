Cypress Funds Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Upped as Stock Price Rose; Mcdonalds (MCD) Holder Hoertkorn Richard Charles Lowered Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles sold 3,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,995 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94M, down from 29,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $212.5. About 956,356 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S HAS 23M REGISTERED MOBILE APP USERS IN U.S; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) CEO Enrique Hernandez Hosts Annual Shareholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 29/03/2018 – TABLE-McDonald’s Japan 2702.T -2017 group results; 30/04/2018 – Menu price hikes helped fuel higher check averages at McDonald’s during the first quarter; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s earnings: $1.79 a share, vs $1.67 EPS expected; 10/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N TO LAUNCH HOME DELIVERY PILOT PROJECT IN SWEDEN, FINLAND IN MAY; IN DENMARK, NORWAY IN H2 2018 – NORDIC GROUP CEO; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s massive burger change won’t impact the Big Mac – and it reveals the fast-food giant’s biggest challenge; 02/04/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: In 2015, McDonald’s said it would pay its U.S. employees at least a dollar above local minimum; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 570% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 28,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.66M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $6.56 during the last trading session, reaching $2010.85. About 2.99 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – HEDGELy : Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 09/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Pantry is shifting to a $5 monthly subscription; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 30/04/2018 – In Age of Amazon, a Warehouse Powerhouse Is Getting Even Bigger; 19/03/2018 – RPT-Amazon tracks repeat shoppers for line-free Seattle store – and there are many; 29/04/2018 – Walmart in Advanced Discussions to Invest In India’s Flipkart; 14/05/2018 – Jamie Heywood, U.K. director of electronics at Amazon, will join Uber next month as its new regional general manager for Northern and Eastern Europe; 13/03/2018 – Amazon will be a ‘major disruptive force’ to live sports rights in the next few years; 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57B for 25.91 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “McDonald’s Hit New All-Time High After Quarter Pounder Update, Bullish Rating – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McDonald’s: The Golden Arches Have Lost Their Luster – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McDonald’s: You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’ – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Lamb Weston Analyst: Potato Bearishness Is Half-Baked – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s: Not Lovin’ It At $200 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. The insider MCKENNA ANDREW J sold $5.41 million. $13.62M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Fairhurst David Ogden. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Hoovel Catherine A. sold $233,662. On Wednesday, February 6 Henry Daniel sold $537,767 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 3,036 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intersect Capital Ltd Com accumulated 12,042 shares. Biondo Invest Advsrs Ltd Company owns 29,651 shares. Wms Partners Llc owns 27,025 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Janney Capital Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Price T Rowe Md accumulated 0.42% or 14.92M shares. First National Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson holds 0.34% or 3,096 shares in its portfolio. Jaffetilchin Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Tarbox Family Office reported 0.02% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp reported 2.22 million shares. Thomasville Bankshares invested 0.79% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Argent Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 35,632 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Capital Guardian Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 32,751 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 39,117 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amazon, Trump Agree On Something: New French Taxes – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: APA, AMZN, BKNG – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Ecommerce Causes Last-Mile Networks To Creep Closer To Consumers – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MDC, AMZN, KSS, BUD, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMZN Likely to Take Ad Market by Storm: FB, GOOGL on Alert! – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.36% or 3,095 shares. Arrow holds 3.63% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,805 shares. Exchange Inc reported 2.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Milestone Grp holds 521 shares. Levin Capital Strategies L P, a New York-based fund reported 752 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 4.57% or 232,126 shares. Security Bancshares Of So Dak owns 233 shares. Sol Mngmt Company reported 0.19% stake. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability Corp owns 21,243 shares. Jbf Capital Inc owns 14,000 shares or 4.45% of their US portfolio. 13,128 are owned by Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Company Ny. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 2.04% stake. Pictet Cie (Europe) holds 22,197 shares or 6.76% of its portfolio. Valley National Advisers holds 0.93% or 1,820 shares in its portfolio. Natixis invested 2.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).