Cypress Funds Has Upped Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding by $6.00 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Holder Paragon Capital Management LTD Has Raised Its Stake

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.02 million, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $367.99. About 331,765 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 11/04/2018 – Jamie Freed: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 19/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW ARMS EXPORT POLICY SEEKS TO INCREASE SALES OF MILITARY DRONES TO U.S. ALLIES; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – PENTAGON HAS STOPPED ACCEPTING MOST DELIVERIES OF LOCKHEED MARTIN LMT.N F-35 JETS IN DISPUTE OVER WHO WILL PAY TO FIX A PRODUCTION ERROR; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN AERONAUTICS COMPANY – NASA AWARDED LOCKHEED MARTIN SKUNK WORKS A CONTRACT TO DESIGN, BUILD & FLIGHT TEST LOW-BOOM FLIGHT DEMONSTRATOR; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed shrugs off F-35 spat to lift outlook; 03/05/2018 – Crash of U.S. military plane in Georgia kills all nine on board; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 26/04/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards Celebrates Handover of HMNZS Te Kaha; 03/04/2018 – NASA hands massive supersonic contract to Lockheed Martin, with one catch: No sonic boom; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MUST FIX PROBLEM, WILSON TELLS SENATE CMTE

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 9.66M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – TimeXtender Discovery Hub® is Now Microsoft Azure Certified; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said; 16/05/2018 – L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT; 26/03/2018 – AbacusNext Brings Private Cloud to Canada with Data Center Expansion and Microsoft Certification; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03 million and $165.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.