Cypress Funds Has Trimmed Xpo Logistics (Put) (XPO) Holding by $4.51 Million; Valuation Rose; Egerton Capital Uk Llp Has Lifted Union Pacific (UNP) Stake by $54.71 Million as Stock Price Rose

Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Put) (XPO) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00M, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $68.88. About 714,900 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS NAMES KENNETH WAGERS AS COO; 23/03/2018 – Hold XPO Logistics – it’s best in class, says @JimCramer; 13/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics CIO Mario Harik to Speak on Supply Chain Consumerization at Home Delivery World 2018; 17/05/2018 – XPO Logistics Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q EPS 50c; 08/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 11/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Joins Push to Digital Freight Booking; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 200.4 MLN VS EUR 204.9 MLN YEAR AGO; 03/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Uses Emerging Technology in Robot Security Program; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Rev $4.19B

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 327,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 7.73M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 billion, up from 7.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $167.65. About 1.12 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL

