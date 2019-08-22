Cypress Funds Has Lowered Its Xpo Logistics (Put) (XPO) Position by $4.51 Million; Stock Price Rose; Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Lifted Its Position in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc/The (PNC) by $8.83 Million

Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Put) (XPO) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00M, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $68.92. About 794,598 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 21/04/2018 – DJ XPO Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XPO); 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 51C; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS SAYS TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – EXPECTS TO INTEGRATE NEW UNITS INTO ITS FLEET THROUGHOUT THE YEAR; 24/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches New Flexible Distribution Model for Omnichannel Retail and E-Commerce Customers; 11/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Joins Push to Digital Freight Booking; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 119.7 MLN VS EUR 85.5 MLN YEAR AGO; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q REV. $4.19B, EST. $3.91B; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc/The (PNC) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 72 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 2,173 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $266.54 million, up from 2,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $126. About 1.54M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 8,463 shares to 55,133 shares, valued at $11.46B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P Mid (IJK) by 23 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 532 shares, and cut its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Shares of XPO Logistics Climbed 16% in July – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why XPO Logistics Shares Slumped 17.2% in February and Continue to Fall – Motley Fool” published on March 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about XPO Logistics Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “XPO Shrinks Share Count Further As It Buys Back Another 17 Million Shares – Benzinga” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “XPO Returns To Analysts’ Good Graces With Solid Second-Quarter Results – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.