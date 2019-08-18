Cypress Funds Has Increased Its Position in Raytheon Co (RTN) by $1.46 Million; At&T Com (T) Shareholder Whittier Trust Co Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Price Rose

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 12,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 402,011 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.61M, down from 414,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 26.93 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/04/2018 – AT&T RESTS CASE IN U.S. TRIAL OVER TIME WARNER DEAL; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 16/03/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO MULL NAFTA TELECOM PROPOSAL TO END AT&T IMPASSE; 04/04/2018 – At AT&T Trial, Government Sends a Message About Future Deals — Heard on the Street; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects Organic Adjusted EPS Growth in Low Single Digits for 2018; 30/04/2018 – ANTITRUST CHIEF SAYS AT&T’S TIME WARNER DEAL MIGHT BE ALLOWED; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON 4938.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$83 BLN; 21/04/2018 – AT&T chief quizzed in court over note on Time Warner deal; 15/03/2018 – Streaming Soon: A Fight Over AT&T, Time Warner, and the Future of TV; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Sought Info on Antitrust, FCC Regulations, Tax Issues — Internal Memo

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 145,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.40M, up from 137,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $178.19. About 1.89M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 11/05/2018 – Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar; 30/05/2018 – Sparton DeLeon Springs Earns 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Lc accumulated 0.03% or 264 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Callahan Lc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.14% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Chevy Chase Holdg reported 239,439 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd, a Virginia-based fund reported 4,744 shares. Tributary Mgmt Lc accumulated 2,650 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First American Bankshares holds 19,512 shares. Wellington Gru Llp has 0.16% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 10,500 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. California-based West Oak Cap Limited Company has invested 1.2% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 1,100 are owned by Ellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Co. Amp Limited has 0.14% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Lc owns 1,150 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 1.68 million were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. R G Niederhoffer Cap Mngmt reported 18,400 shares. Texas-based Petrus Lta has invested 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Csu Producer Resource Inc reported 7,200 shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corp reported 16,091 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 2.16 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp owns 18.96M shares. Piedmont Advisors has invested 0.69% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Susquehanna Int Group Llp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Madison Inv has invested 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Blackrock Inc holds 0.63% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 453.00 million shares. Oxbow Advsrs Lc owns 86,166 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Inc reported 1.89M shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. 61,430 are owned by Css Ltd Llc Il. Montag A And Associate reported 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Washington has 1.03% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 64,760 shares.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Non (ACWX) by 21,663 shares to 219,098 shares, valued at $10.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 78,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc Total Bnd Mrkt (BND).