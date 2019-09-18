Cypress Funds Has Decreased By $13.40 Million Its Xpo Logistics (Call) (XPO) Position; Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Covered By 3 Bulls

Cypress Funds Llc decreased Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) (XPO) stake by 70.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cypress Funds Llc sold 235,000 shares as Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) (XPO)’s stock rose 0.52%. The Cypress Funds Llc holds 100,000 shares with $5.78 million value, down from 335,000 last quarter. Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) now has $6.81B valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $73.91. About 850,932 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 08/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 08/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 04/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – VALIO SELECTS XPO LOGISTICS TO HANDLE ALL LOGISTICS OPERATIONS IN SAINT PETERSBURG; 10/05/2018 – Leading Investor Advisory Firms Back Teamster Demand For Better Disclosure Of Working Conditions At XPO Logistics, Inc; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 03/05/2018 – XPO CEO LOOKING AT TARGEST IN NORTH AMERICA, WESTERN EUROPE; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $90 MLN IN 770 NEW TRACTORS FOR ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD NETWORK IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Net $66.9M; 23/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Chief Operating Officer; 24/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS – LAUNCHED XPO DIRECT, A NEW, SHARED-SPACE DISTRIBUTION MODEL FOR OMNICHANNEL RETAIL & E-COMMERCE CUSTOMERS

Among 7 analysts covering Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Ecolab has $210 highest and $18000 lowest target. $202.57’s average target is 3.98% above currents $194.82 stock price. Ecolab had 13 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 18 by Nomura. UBS downgraded Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Thursday, April 18. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $186 target. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, August 12 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Argus Research. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by BMO Capital Markets. Nomura maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Wednesday, August 7. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $21000 target. See Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $205.0000 Maintain

07/08/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy Old Target: $208.0000 New Target: $210.0000 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $180.0000 New Target: $208.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $190.0000 New Target: $206.0000 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $169.0000 New Target: $180.0000 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $210.0000 New Target: $208.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $186.0000 New Target: $191.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $186.0000 New Target: $198.0000 Maintain

The stock increased 1.41% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $194.82. About 1.04M shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $56.06 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy. It has a 38.04 P/E ratio. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial clients within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like Ecolab Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ECL) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ESG Investing: The Case Of Ecolab – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold Ecolab Inc. shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Adage Prns Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). First Republic Invest stated it has 229,643 shares. Schroder Investment owns 75,040 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fifth Third Bancshares has 0.35% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 287,220 shares. 374,049 are held by Sawgrass Asset Ltd Company. Covington Cap Mngmt holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 14,346 shares. Parnassus Ca holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 391,918 shares. Moreover, Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Incorporated holds 0.06% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 7,176 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 27,572 shares. Accredited Investors has invested 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Geode Limited accumulated 3.49 million shares or 0.17% of the stock. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Kj Harrison & Ptnrs Inc accumulated 9,000 shares.

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do XPO Logistics, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:XPO) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “XPO Logistics Honored by Raytheon with EPIC Supplier Excellence Award – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “XPO Logistics wins JD Sports contract – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Be Fooled by the Numbers: XPO Logistics Is Still a Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “XPO Logistics Wins Contract with JD Sports to Create an Integrated Warehousing, Transport and E-commerce Solution – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 20.22% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.89 per share. XPO’s profit will be $98.63 million for 17.27 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by XPO Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.41% negative EPS growth.