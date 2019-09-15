Cypress Funds Has Cut Its Boeing Co (Call) (BA) Stake; TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO ORDINARY SH (TEPCF) Shorts Increased By 25.97%

TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO INC ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:TEPCF) had an increase of 25.97% in short interest. TEPCF’s SI was 78,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 25.97% from 62,000 shares previously. It closed at $9.63 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cypress Funds Llc decreased Boeing Co (Call) (BA) stake by 54.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cypress Funds Llc sold 103,000 shares as Boeing Co (Call) (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Cypress Funds Llc holds 86,000 shares with $31.31 million value, down from 189,000 last quarter. Boeing Co (Call) now has $213.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: POTENTIAL DEAL WITH BOEING IS COMPLEX; 14/03/2018 – Dow falls 150 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BAPAS WILL PROVIDE ENGINEERING SERVICES, MAINTENANCE PLANNING AND SCHEDULING, AND OPERATION CONTROL CENTER SERVICES; 03/05/2018 – Tariff Impact Colors a Key House Race in Boeing Country; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE BUYS TWO BOEING 777 FREIGHTERS FOR ACMI; 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Communications Startup Myriota; 13/04/2018 – Brazil’s Temer says has not seen proposal for Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 18/04/2018 – Airlines check some Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest accident

Another recent and important Tohoku Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TEPCF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on October 27, 2017.

Tohoku Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to residential clients in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.69 billion. It operates in two divisions, Electric Power Business and Construction Business. It currently has negative earnings. The firm generates and supplies hydro, thermal, nuclear, wind, biomass, geothermal, and solar electricity.

Among 4 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $434.50’s average target is 14.41% above currents $379.76 stock price. Boeing had 13 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 11 by Buckingham Research. Wolfe Research downgraded the shares of BA in report on Thursday, July 25 to “Peer Perform” rating. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, May 13 with “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained the shares of BA in report on Wednesday, July 10 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.75 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “China Starts Attack On Boeing And Airbus – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Faces Huge Costly Challenge – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Blow For Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Wins Important Order After Fleet Rejig – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Bridge Advsrs has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pointstate Cap Lp owns 607,004 shares for 4.63% of their portfolio. Ledyard Retail Bank owns 3,659 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Incorporated reported 9,500 shares or 2.38% of all its holdings. Bowen Hanes & Communications has 1.66% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Hilltop Holdg has 0.73% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 9,425 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Co accumulated 0.18% or 1,850 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,840 shares. Mirae Asset Invs reported 29,351 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Interocean Cap Limited Liability holds 1.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 38,001 shares. Cypress Funds Ltd holds 100,000 shares or 5.73% of its portfolio. Vision Inc holds 1,991 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Boston holds 0.45% or 922,969 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Invest Company reported 3,753 shares stake.