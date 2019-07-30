Cypress Funds Has Boosted Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding; Ladder Capital (LADR)’s Sentiment Is 1.54

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.06, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 103 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 67 sold and reduced their holdings in Ladder Capital Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 56.81 million shares, down from 58.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ladder Capital Corp in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 56 Increased: 70 New Position: 33.

Cypress Funds Llc increased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 5.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Funds Llc acquired 8,000 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock declined 2.02%. The Cypress Funds Llc holds 145,000 shares with $26.40M value, up from 137,000 last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $51.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $186.29. About 680,827 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. 10,023 Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares with value of $1.84 million were sold by Lawrence Taylor W. Jimenez Frank R had sold 4,094 shares worth $752,828 on Wednesday, February 13. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Wood Michael J sold $643,693.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Raytheon had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, March 8. Buckingham Research downgraded the shares of RTN in report on Monday, June 24 to “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. Vertical Research downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $20300 target in Tuesday, June 11 report. As per Monday, June 10, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson & holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 36,262 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 313,044 shares. Mai Cap holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 75,188 shares. 136,292 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Epoch Inv Prtn Inc has 0.5% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 629,792 shares. Tci Wealth owns 1,917 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Heritage Invsts Management Corp owns 23,852 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,903 shares. Family Firm holds 1,345 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.39% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Btc Capital Mgmt reported 0.04% stake. 11,148 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman And. Investec Asset Mgmt North America Inc stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 11,189 were accumulated by Bowling Portfolio Lc. Bridgewater Assocs LP has 0.03% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $49,678 activity.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc holds 1.69% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp for 657,390 shares. Barnett & Company Inc. owns 140,253 shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marathon Asset Management Lp has 1.3% invested in the company for 292,740 shares. The California-based Wespac Advisors Llc has invested 1.03% in the stock. Advisors Capital Management Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 958,504 shares.

Analysts await Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 9.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.43 per share. LADR’s profit will be $46.70 million for 10.90 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Ladder Capital Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.29% EPS growth.