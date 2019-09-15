Cypress Funds Has Boosted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Universal Health Services Has 1.04 Sentiment

Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.12, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 165 investment managers increased and started new positions, while 159 reduced and sold their equity positions in Universal Health Services Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 73.98 million shares, down from 75.02 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Universal Health Services Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 130 Increased: 115 New Position: 50.

Cypress Funds Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 7.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cypress Funds Llc acquired 21,000 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Cypress Funds Llc holds 310,000 shares with $41.53M value, up from 289,000 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 29/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Quanzhou Textile Garment Vocational Institute for the Implementation of Four International Certificate Projects in China; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 2.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $201.75 million for 16.72 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Universal Health Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities, and ambulatory centers. The company has market cap of $13.50 billion. The companyÂ’s hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services. It has a 17.44 P/E ratio. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and/or operated 26 inpatient acute care hospitals, 4 free-standing emergency departments, 1 surgical hospital, and 319 inpatient and 33 outpatient behavioral health care facilities located in 37 states, Washington, D.C.; the United Kingdom; Puerto Rico; and the U.S.

Westport Asset Management Inc holds 8.85% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. for 99,338 shares. Wedge Capital Management L L P Nc owns 1.43 million shares or 2.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Glenview Capital Management Llc has 2.11% invested in the company for 1.79 million shares. The New Jersey-based Hgk Asset Management Inc has invested 1.85% in the stock. Private Capital Management Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 93,378 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $148.31’s average target is 8.00% above currents $137.32 stock price. Microsoft had 26 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $14700 target. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $15500 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, April 25. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Thursday, April 25.