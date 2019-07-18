Cypress Funds Cut Its Xpo Logistics (Put) (XPO) Holding by $4.51 Million as Valuation Declined; As Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Trimmed Its Position

Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Put) (XPO) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00 million, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.74. About 1.13 million shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 15/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named a Superior Supplier by Boeing; 23/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Chief Operating Officer; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS SAYS TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Rev $4.19B; 14/05/2018 – Drivers at XPO in Erie, PA Seek Teamster Representation; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 119.7 MLN VS EUR 85.5 MLN YEAR AGO; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS PLANS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN NORTH; 03/05/2018 – XPO CEO LOOKING AT TARGEST IN NORTH AMERICA, WESTERN EUROPE

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) by 40.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 127,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 183,641 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52M, down from 311,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $78. About 237,623 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 9.78% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) by 230,605 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $69.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) by 166,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Property Partners Lp (NYSE:BPY).

Analysts await Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, down 3.78% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.38 per share. CM’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 8.52 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.69% EPS growth.

Analysts await XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.98 per share. XPO’s profit will be $96.55 million for 14.22 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by XPO Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 105.88% EPS growth.