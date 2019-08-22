Cypress Funds Boosted Its Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Shares Declined; Narwhal Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Unilever Plc (UL)

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 570% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 28,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 33,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.66 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $22.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.54. About 2.04 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – CITY COUNCIL’S “HOSTILE APPROACH AND RHETORIC” FORCES AMAZON TO QUESTION ITS GROWTH IN SEATTLE – STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon, expert says; 24/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Best Buy Spending to Fight Amazon; 30/05/2018 – Highlights From Amazon’s Annual Shareholder Meeting (Video); 28/03/2018 – President Trump is “obsessed” about Amazon, according to a report from Axios; 20/04/2018 – MUMBAI – WALMART COULD SEAL DEAL TO BUY CONTROLLING STAKE IN FLIPKART AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK; 05/04/2018 – Could Trump’s Amazon-Bashing Give HQ2 Finalists Second Thoughts? Hardly. — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 06/04/2018 – Apple Hires Former Amazon Devices CTO for Software Role; 08/04/2018 – Quantum Cloud Partners with AWS to Provide Global Cloud Rendering

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 49.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 34,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The hedge fund held 103,107 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95M, up from 68,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $61.85. About 643,682 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q NET INCOME 13.5B RUPEES, EST. 13.30B; 29/03/2018 – Buyout financings skirt ECB’s lending rules; 22/03/2018 – Unilever shareholders speak out over London delisting fears; 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q Turnover EUR12.6B; 23/04/2018 – UNILEVER INDONESIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.84T RUPIAH; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q REV. 90B RUPEES, EST. 89B; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Revenue INR90.03 Billion; 11/04/2018 – KKR & Co: Appointment Effective After Completion of Unilever Transaction; 15/03/2018 – Unilever denies HQ move from UK sparked by Brexit; 22/03/2018 – COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE CITES IMPACT OF UNILEVER’S HQ RESTRUCTURING ON PREMIUM LISTING IN LONDON

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $459.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 54,840 shares to 27,080 shares, valued at $342,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 97,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,510 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.