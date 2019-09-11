Cypress Energy Partners L.P. (CELP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD)

Cypress Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:CELP) and Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 7 0.24 N/A 0.55 14.13 Parker Drilling Company 18 0.52 N/A -24.49 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cypress Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:CELP) and Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 27.8% 5.7% Parker Drilling Company 0.00% -104.1% -27.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cypress Energy Partners L.P. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Parker Drilling Company has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Cypress Energy Partners L.P. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Parker Drilling Company.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cypress Energy Partners L.P. and Parker Drilling Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Parker Drilling Company 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Parker Drilling Company is $20, which is potential 2.09% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cypress Energy Partners L.P. and Parker Drilling Company are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 80.2% respectively. 1.9% are Cypress Energy Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are Parker Drilling Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 0.92% 4.62% 7.19% -0.65% 0.7% 37.01% Parker Drilling Company -1.71% -15.44% -11.02% 3.76% -94.42% -26.76%

For the past year Cypress Energy Partners L.P. had bullish trend while Parker Drilling Company had bearish trend.

Summary

Cypress Energy Partners L.P. beats Parker Drilling Company on 6 of the 9 factors.

Parker Drilling Company Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools to the energy industry in the United States, Russia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America, Canada, and Internationally. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business provides project related services, such as engineering, procurement, project management, and commissioning of customer-owned drilling facility projects; drill wells and manages the logistical and technological challenges of operating in remote, harsh, and ecologically sensitive areas; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas. The Rental Tools Services business offers rental equipment, such as standard and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubing, pressure control equipment, including blow-out preventers, drill collars, and others; well construction services, including tubular running services and downhole tools; well intervention services comprising whipstock, fishing products, and related services; and inspection and machine shop support services for exploration and production companies, drilling contractors, and service companies on land and offshore. The company serves independent and national oil and natural gas companies, and integrated service providers. Parker Drilling Company Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.