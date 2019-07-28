Cypress Energy Partners L.P. (CELP) and ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) Comparing side by side

Both Cypress Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:CELP) and ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 7 0.27 N/A 0.56 13.07 ION Geophysical Corporation 11 0.75 N/A -5.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cypress Energy Partners L.P. and ION Geophysical Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Cypress Energy Partners L.P. and ION Geophysical Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 28.3% 5.8% ION Geophysical Corporation 0.00% -170.7% -20.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.75 beta means Cypress Energy Partners L.P.’s volatility is 75.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, ION Geophysical Corporation is 269.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.69 beta.

Liquidity

Cypress Energy Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, ION Geophysical Corporation which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Cypress Energy Partners L.P. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ION Geophysical Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.4% of Cypress Energy Partners L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.2% of ION Geophysical Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.7% of Cypress Energy Partners L.P. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.8% of ION Geophysical Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 3.1% 7.65% -4.94% 9.91% 22.2% 30.25% ION Geophysical Corporation -7.42% -23.9% -15.65% 0.98% -61.67% 99.81%

For the past year Cypress Energy Partners L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than ION Geophysical Corporation.

Summary

Cypress Energy Partners L.P. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ION Geophysical Corporation.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers services to manage the entire seismic process, from survey planning and design to data acquisition and management, to final subsurface imaging and reservoir characterization. This segment also provides data processing and imaging services to help its exploration and production customers for reducing exploration and production risk, evaluating and developing reservoirs, and increase production. The E&P Operations Optimization segment provides command and control software systems, related software and services for towed marine streamer and ocean bottom seismic operations, as well as for survey design. This segment also manufactures and repairs marine towed streamer acquisition and positioning systems, and analog geophone sensors. The Ocean Bottom Services segment offers survey design, planning, and optimization services to maximize seismic image quality, operational efficiency, and safety; superior imaging services; and data processing, interpretation, and reservoir services This segment also manufactures re-deployable ocean bottom cable seismic data acquisition systems. ION Geophysical Corporation markets and sells its services and products through direct sales force and third-party sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Input/Output, Inc. and changed its name to ION Geophysical Corporation in 2007. ION Geophysical Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.