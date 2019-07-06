Cypress Energy Partners L.P. (CELP) and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Cypress Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:CELP) and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 7 0.26 N/A 0.56 13.07 Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 7 1.73 N/A 0.22 35.75

In table 1 we can see Cypress Energy Partners L.P. and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Cypress Energy Partners L.P. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Cypress Energy Partners L.P. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cypress Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:CELP) and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 28.3% 5.8% Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 0.00% 2% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.75 shows that Cypress Energy Partners L.P. is 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has a 2.77 beta which is 177.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Cypress Energy Partners L.P. and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10 consensus price target and a 15.61% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.4% of Cypress Energy Partners L.P. shares and 99.8% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares. Cypress Energy Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. Competitively, 5.4% are Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 3.1% 7.65% -4.94% 9.91% 22.2% 30.25% Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 4.68% -2.25% 9.51% -4.4% -1.63% 44.73%

For the past year Cypress Energy Partners L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. beats Cypress Energy Partners L.P.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. It operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. The company engineers, manages, and conducts well construction, intervention, and abandonment operations in water depths ranging from 200 to 10,000 feet; and operates remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), trenchers, and ROVDrills for offshore construction, maintenance, and well intervention services. It also offers well intervention; intervention engineering; production enhancement; inspection, repair, and maintenance of production structures, trees, jumpers, risers, pipelines, and subsea equipment; and life of field support. In addition, the company provides reclamation and remediation services; well plugging and abandonment services; pipeline abandonment services; and site inspections. Further, it engages in the installation of subsea pipelines, flowlines, control umbilicals, manifold assemblies, and risers; burial of pipelines; installation and tie-in of riser and manifold assembly; commissioning, testing, and inspection activities; and provision of cable and umbilical lay, and connection services. Additionally, the company offers oil and natural gas processing services to oil and natural gas companies; and fast response system services. It serves independent oil and gas producers and suppliers, pipeline transmission companies, alternative energy companies, and offshore engineering and construction firms. The company was formerly known as Cal Dive International, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. in March 2006. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.