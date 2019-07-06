Cypress Energy Partners L.P. (CELP) and Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) Comparison side by side

Cypress Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:CELP) and Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 7 0.26 N/A 0.56 13.07 Core Laboratories N.V. 62 3.39 N/A 2.15 25.93

Demonstrates Cypress Energy Partners L.P. and Core Laboratories N.V. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Core Laboratories N.V. has higher revenue and earnings than Cypress Energy Partners L.P. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Cypress Energy Partners L.P. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Core Laboratories N.V., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 28.3% 5.8% Core Laboratories N.V. 0.00% 59.3% 14.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.75 beta means Cypress Energy Partners L.P.’s volatility is 75.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Core Laboratories N.V. is 82.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.82 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cypress Energy Partners L.P. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Core Laboratories N.V. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Cypress Energy Partners L.P. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Core Laboratories N.V.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cypress Energy Partners L.P. and Core Laboratories N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.4% and 0%. Cypress Energy Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Core Laboratories N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 3.1% 7.65% -4.94% 9.91% 22.2% 30.25% Core Laboratories N.V. -5.36% -22.24% -15.43% -34.72% -54.64% -6.47%

For the past year Cypress Energy Partners L.P. has 30.25% stronger performance while Core Laboratories N.V. has -6.47% weaker performance.

Summary

Core Laboratories N.V. beats Cypress Energy Partners L.P. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement, and Reservoir Management. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples. This segment offers analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products to the oil and gas industry. The Production Enhancement segment includes services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. This segment offers integrated services to evaluate the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions to enhance the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. The Reservoir Management segment combines and integrates information from reservoir description, as well as provides production enhancement services to increase the production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clientÂ’s reservoirs. The company markets and sells its products through a combination of sales representatives, technical seminars, trade shows, and print advertising, as well as through distributors. Core Laboratories N.V. was founded in 1936 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.