Cypress Capital Management Wy Upped Position in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) as Market Valuation Rose; As Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Stock Value Rose, Monarch Capital Management Upped by $453,130 Its Holding

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) by 42.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 2,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 6,721 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, up from 4,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $221.06. About 468,350 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 3778.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 37,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 38,785 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $810,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.67. About 7.23M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 17/05/2018 – CANADA SYMPATHETIC TO KINDER MORGAN’S CHALLENGES: MORNEAU; 17/05/2018 – British Columbia delegation pushes for stalled oil pipeline in Alberta; 10/04/2018 – ALBERTA GOVT CONSIDERING BUYING KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Federal government to spend $4.5B on Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline projec; 16/05/2018 – Canada govt ready to indemnify Kinder Morgan pipeline project; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DEAL INCLUDES RELATED PIPELINE AND TERMINAL ASSETS; 29/05/2018 – B.C. WON’T WITHDRAW LEGAL CHALLENGE TO KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DOES NOT INTEND TO BE LONG TERM OWNER OF THIS PROJECT; AT APPROPRIATE TIME, WILL WORK TO TRANSFER PROJECT TO NEW OWNERS; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML BUDGETED TO INVEST ABOUT $1.9 BLN IN EXPANSION PROJECTS AND OTHER DISCRETIONARY SPENDING; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS MIDCONTINENT EXPRESS PIPELINE’S BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50M and $83.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 22,096 shares to 58 shares, valued at $8,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,550 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Monarch Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.53 million and $279.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc Com by 3,453 shares to 3,751 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.