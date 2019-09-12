Cypress Capital Management Wy Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) Has Decreased by $597,960; Apis Capital Advisors Decreased Its Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 71.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 3,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 1,550 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $235,000, down from 5,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $154.09. About 6.07 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – Salesforce to Adopt New Accounting Standards; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce Can’t Stop With Strong Growth, Margins Forecast; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO INVEST $2.2B IN FRENCH OVER FIVE YEARS; 20/04/2018 – Salesforce CEO Made 30 Times Typical Worker Last Year, But Ratio Should Have Been Much Higher — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO ADOPT ASC 606 & ASC 340-40; 21/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce Bets $6.5 Billion on the API Economy

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) by 46.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 24,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The institutional investor held 28,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27 million, down from 52,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $34.76. About 206,368 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $550 MLN TO $576 MLN; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION REPORTS PRELIMINARY 1Q REV. NEAR MID OF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 2Q Rev $134.3M-$140.8M

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50M and $83.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 16,584 shares to 16,609 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 31,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40M for 192.61 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce.com Continues Its Shopping Spree – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “After Hours: Hasbro Makes a $4 Billion Acquisition; Salesforce Posts Forceful Q2 – Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New bull praises Salesforce’s market potential – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce: Growth Is Impressive Only Because Of Acquisitions – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Compass Point Says Salesforce A Core Holding For Investors, Bullish On Workday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ima Wealth Incorporated reported 15,340 shares. Ww Asset Management holds 0.38% or 51,143 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 165,131 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc Oh holds 6,183 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Blackrock Inc holds 56.17 million shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 2,813 shares. Mackenzie Financial reported 435,450 shares stake. Middleton And Inc Ma stated it has 2.36% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 1.02 million shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement has 36,164 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 33.91 million shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno accumulated 2.01% or 84,000 shares. Twin Tree LP invested in 165,807 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Neville Rodie And Shaw reported 0.69% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 54.76% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.84 per share. SIMO’s profit will be $13.74 million for 22.87 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality.