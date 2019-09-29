Cypress Capital Management Wy Stake in Nike (NKE) Decreased by $1.37 Million; Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Has Upped Its Stake in Graco (GGG) by $7.48 Million

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Graco Inc (GGG) by 100.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 149,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 298,658 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.99 million, up from 149,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Graco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 319,537 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 25/04/2018 – Graco: Raising Full-Year 2018 Outlook to Mid- To High Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth; 24/04/2018 – Graco Supply Company Announces Appointment of Jason Caldwell as President and CEO; 16/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patent Pending TexSpray FastFinish Pro Texture Spray System; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SAW MID SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Graco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – GRACO 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 41C; 25/04/2018 – Graco Reports Record Sales and Operating Earnings; 27/03/2018 – Graco Unveils Powerful Electric Fireproofing Pump; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY NET SALES OF $406.3 MLN VS $340.6 MLN

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 99.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 15,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 44 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4,000, down from 15,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $92.31. About 6.23M shares traded or 2.53% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE; 25/03/2018 – Finance Follow: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain –; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CEO: COMMITED TO ALL EMPLOYEES HAVING POSITIVE EXPERIENCE; 22/03/2018 – Nike Sales Rise, Posts Loss Citing Tax Changes; 27/05/2018 – Sunday Mirror: Nike trainers ‘glamorising knife crime’ [Ulster Region]; 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel; 08/05/2018 – A sweeping investigation into workplace behavior at Nike has resulted in the departure of four more top-level executives; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running

