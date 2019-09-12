Cypress Capital Management Wy Stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) Raised as Stock Price Declined; Menta Capital Trimmed Its Holding in Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) as Market Value Rose

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd (AUDC) by 59.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 44,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The hedge fund held 29,838 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $462,000, down from 74,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Audiocodes Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $546.86M market cap company. The stock increased 7.04% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.59. About 236,732 shares traded or 47.85% up from the average. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 90.60% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity; 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting; 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services; 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS; 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 113.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 7,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 14,313 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82 million, up from 6,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $204.55. About 667,422 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 27/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $1.75 a share – summary; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades QGOG Constellation To ‘D’ From ‘B’; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Ca, California-based fund reported 27,712 shares. Moreover, Segment Wealth Mngmt has 0.67% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 16,825 shares. 13,787 were reported by Howe Rusling. Oak Ridge Ltd Liability owns 5,985 shares. Dupont Management Corporation owns 67,140 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). The Nebraska-based Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc has invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Finemark Bank reported 0.11% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 59 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0% stake. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated owns 18,549 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Cibc Markets owns 31,151 shares. Andra Ap owns 14,700 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 27,906 shares.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50M and $83.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 15,222 shares to 44 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,550 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold AUDC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 7.96 million shares or 2.74% less from 8.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0% or 14,441 shares. Globeflex Capital Lp reported 282,123 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Sphera Funds Limited has 0.97% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) for 456,222 shares. D E Shaw & Inc owns 75,464 shares. 14,966 are owned by Omers Administration. Eagle Global Advisors Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Geode accumulated 34,019 shares. Vanguard Gru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 482,435 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Caxton Assocs LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) for 11,705 shares. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 404,848 shares stake. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Menta Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 29,838 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 18,775 shares.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $235.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 7,031 shares to 19,637 shares, valued at $878,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spx Corp (SPW) by 23,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaukos Corp.