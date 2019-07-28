Cypress Capital Management Wy Stake in Arbor Rlty Tr (ABR) Has Boosted by $1.02 Million as Market Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Winfield Associates Has Lowered Stake as Stock Price Rose

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (ABR) by 988.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 85,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,604 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, up from 8,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.11. About 655,453 shares traded. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has risen 47.06% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ABR News: 04/05/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – QTRLY REPORTED NET INCOME $0.42 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 1.8% Position in Arbor Realty Trust; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arbor Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABR); 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – OFFERING EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON MARCH 13, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Raises Dividend to 25c; 05/03/2018 Arbor Announces the Appointment of Frank Lutz as Executive Vice President, Chief Production Officer; 10/04/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Short-Interest Ratio Rises 105% to 16 Days; 15/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q EPS 42c; 16/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Prices Public Offering of 5.5M Shrs for Total Expected Gross Proceeds of Approximately $48.7M

Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,361 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00M, down from 62,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – IBI Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95 million and $187.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 6,475 shares to 35,718 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) by 3,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV).

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $74.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,373 shares to 1,926 shares, valued at $346,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

