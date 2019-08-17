Cypress Capital Management Wy Raised Its Stake in Nike (NKE) as Market Valuation Rose; Lafleur & Godfrey Lifted Stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by $1.72 Million as Stock Value Rose

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 119.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 8,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 15,266 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 6,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 5.65M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints–Update; 17/04/2018 – Three More Executives to Exit Nike; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 16/05/2018 – Nike Hits Record High as Investors Shrug Off Executive Upheaval; 04/04/2018 – The announcement came just a couple weeks after allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior led to changes in the executive ranks at Nike; 26/05/2018 – Annapolis Captl: Under Armour to give way to Nike; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain –; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 35.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 17,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 67,916 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, up from 50,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $89.47. About 1.11 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 27/03/2018 – Novartis Selling Consumer-healthcare JV Stake To GlaxoSmithKline — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – ONCOLOGY VENTURE SWEDEN AB ONVE.TE – NOVARTIS WILL BE ISSUED A CONVERTIBLE DEBT-TO-EQUITY NOTE IN A SPINOUT COMPANY THAT OV HAS CREATED; 09/05/2018 – STAT: EXCLUSIVE: Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen called Novartis’s CEO promising access to the president and member…; 19/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Shire rejects latest Takeda offer; Greek parliament ends Novartis bribery probe; 25/04/2018 – Asklepios BioPharma: Another AskBio Platform Product to Be Acquired by Novartis; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 10/05/2018 – Elizabeth Cooney: EXCLUSIVE: `Not a good day for Novartis’: CEO tries to reassure employees amid fury over payments; 01/05/2018 – Kymriah(R) (tisagenlecleucel), first-in-class CAR-T therapy from Novartis, receives second FDA approval to treat appropriate r/r patients with large B-cell lymphoma; 17/05/2018 – REG-Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 26/03/2018 – Novartis CEO on China Growth, Technology Usage and R&D (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jlb & Associates Incorporated accumulated 130,668 shares. 75,833 are owned by Papp L Roy & Assoc. 4,700 were reported by Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd. Meeder Asset Management holds 1,413 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 21,307 shares. California-based Violich Capital Mngmt has invested 2.46% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Johnson Investment Counsel stated it has 0.53% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Foundation reported 19,103 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.37% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 899,665 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt holds 0.36% or 24,445 shares. Cap International Investors stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Carmignac Gestion holds 4,845 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Perigon Wealth Ltd Llc invested in 32,790 shares. Plancorp reported 7,834 shares stake. Corda Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, Texas-based fund reported 113,792 shares.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $74.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10,217 shares to 131 shares, valued at $7,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

