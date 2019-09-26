Cypress Capital Management Wy Raised Holding in Constellation Brands (STZ) by $1.49 Million; As Equinix (EQIX) Valuation Rose, Holder Gagnon Securities Has Lowered Position by $680,904

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 1,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 26,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.56 million, down from 28,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $583.16. About 184,487 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 113.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 7,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 14,313 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82 million, up from 6,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $206.48. About 714,979 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS STZ.N CEO – SVEDKA SPIKED PREMIUM SELTZER WILL BE INTRODUCED IN FY 2019 AND AT 100 CALORIES, IT IS TARGETED AT FEMALE CONSUMERS; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B; 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

