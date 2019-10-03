Cypress Capital Management Wy Raised Csx (CSX) Holding by $1.28 Million; Holowesko Partners LTD Has Cut Holding in United Technologies (UTX) by $9.95 Million

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 66336% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 16,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 16,609 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, up from 25 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $67. About 4.12 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX earnings jump with turnround efforts on track under new CEO; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B; 18/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC. – 03/20/2018; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 65C; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO SAYS TRUCK FREIGHT NOW COSTS 10%-15% MORE THAN RAIL; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 76,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 536,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.85 million, down from 613,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $131.1. About 2.53M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D; 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Near-Term Goal of Women Holding at Least 30% of Senior Roles

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CSX shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exane Derivatives has 16 shares. Gideon Capital Advsrs invested 0.45% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). The Kansas-based Mariner Ltd has invested 0.04% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Salem Investment Counselors invested 0.05% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Company reported 11.18 million shares. Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 53,919 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Origin Asset Llp reported 50,700 shares. Pacific Global Co holds 0.17% or 9,468 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.13% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Wellington Shields Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 25,337 shares. Sfmg Limited Co reported 68,574 shares. Brown Advisory owns 0.02% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 100,009 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 5,454 shares.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $83.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 22,096 shares to 58 shares, valued at $8,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 10,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CSX Corp.: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Hedge Funds Love T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CSX Corporation (CSX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 278,000 shares to 306,500 shares, valued at $7.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Raytheon (RTN), United Technologies (UTX) Added to Baird Fresh Picks List – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Key Conclusions From United Technologies’ Latest Presentation – The Motley Fool” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.