Cypress Capital Management Wy Position in Intel (INTC) Trimmed by $541,501; Palestra Capital Management Raised Its Union Pacific (UNP) Holding by $77.29 Million

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 462,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 940,040 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.18 million, up from 477,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $163.7. About 2.87M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 98.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 10,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 131 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7,000, down from 10,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $45.87. About 21.27M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 03/04/2018 – Akamai Appoints Scott Lovett As Senior Vice President, Global Web Sales; 07/05/2018 – The Project Brainwave system uses field-programmable gate arrays from Intel; 27/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $58; 03/04/2018 – Apple Said Planning Move From Intel For Mac Chips From 2020 (Video); 27/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Google Keynote and Special Intel Session on User lnterfaces for Multimodal Connected Devices; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Intel Votes to Extends Chairman’s Term, Selects New Director; 26/04/2018 – Intel Next Up for Chipmakers Coming Off Worst Slump Since 2011; 26/04/2018 – Intel executives say they ‘bit off a little too much’ amid 10-nanometer chip delays; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 9.72 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Offing for Intel’s (INTC) Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intel, Lenovo partner on HPC and AI – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The CPU Chip Battle Rages On: AMD vs INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel’s (INTC) Q2 Earnings: CCG and DCG Segment in Focus – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $74.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 145,162 shares to 155,138 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 4,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.