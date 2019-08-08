Cypress Capital Management Wy Maintains Position in Verizon Communications (VZ); Discover Financial Services (DFS) Stock Price Rose While Tocqueville Asset Management LP Decreased by $2.54 Million Its Stake

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 156.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 25,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 41,699 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, up from 16,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $55.82. About 8.58M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 69.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 35,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 15,901 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 51,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $84.63. About 1.76 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 19/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE COS. TO WEIGH REPUTATION RISK OF NRA TIES; 17/05/2018 – Discover Financial Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 23/04/2018 – ILUKA: DFS FOR JACINTH-AMBROSIA EXPANSION SEEN COMPLETED MID-YR; 16/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.84 PCT AT FEBRUARY END; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.3% as of March 31; 22/03/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH FOURTH MAJOR INSURER TO PROTECT NEW YORK DRIVERS FROM UNFAIRLY DISCRIMINATORY AUTO; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE CEO FILBY COMMENTS ON U.K. MARKET IN INTERVIEW; 24/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ISSUES UPDATED DISASTER RESPONSE AND RECOVERY PLAN REQUIREMENTS FOR INSURERS; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY TOTAL NET CHARGE-OFF RATE, EXCLUDING PURCHASED CREDIT-IMPAIRED LOANS, INCREASED 48 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR YR TO 3.17%; 22/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Fourth Major Insurer to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $740.17 million for 9.16 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Tocqueville Fund by 15,450 shares to 1.81M shares, valued at $63.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 83,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50M and $74.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,373 shares to 1,926 shares, valued at $346,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings.