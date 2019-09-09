Cypress Capital Management Wy Maintains Position in Arbor Rlty Tr (ABR); As Store Cap (Prn) (STOR) Stock Price Rose, Holder Regal Investment Advisors Has Increased Holding

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (Prn) (STOR) by 80.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 23,724 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, up from 13,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $37.19. About 648,139 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NARElT’s RElTweek 2018; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.78 TO $1.84; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (ABR) by 988.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 85,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 93,604 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, up from 8,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.52. About 721,662 shares traded. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has risen 8.78% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ABR News: 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – OFFERING EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON MARCH 13, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO 25c/Share; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Arbor Realty Cre 2017-FL1; 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – PRICING OF $100 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5.625% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MAY 1, 2023 AT 100% OF PAR; 04/05/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – QTRLY REPORTED NET INCOME $0.42 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arbor Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABR); 15/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Raises Dividend to 25c; 05/03/2018 Arbor Announces the Appointment of Frank Lutz as Executive Vice President, Chief Production Officer; 10/04/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Short-Interest Ratio Rises 105% to 16 Days

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50M and $74.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,373 shares to 1,926 shares, valued at $346,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.9 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold ABR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 41.17 million shares or 8.85% more from 37.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 21,896 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The reported 0% in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Menta Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.35% or 61,835 shares. 34,426 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 19,500 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0% or 3.40 million shares. Ameriprise Inc accumulated 128,286 shares. Advisory Ser Ltd invested in 15,101 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Llc holds 57,642 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% or 124,111 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 2,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd invested 0% in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Eam Llc holds 0.31% or 97,027 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Moreover, American Interest Gp has 0% invested in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR).

