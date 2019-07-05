Cypress Capital Management Wy Lowered Its Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by $782,767; Quaker Capital Investments Upped Holding in Range Res (RRC) by $3.02 Million

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 69.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 4,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,926 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 6,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $160.23. About 9.51M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 04/04/2018 – Chinese Crypto Mining Hardware Putting AMD, Nvidia Under Threat; 08/03/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia Turing release date, news, and rumors; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Better Driven by AI, Games (Correct); 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density; 10/05/2018 – Tech Titans Nearing Record-Breaking Level Hang on Nvidia

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 274,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.92 million, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 7.83 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – MAINTAINS A BORROWING BASE OF $3 BLN WITH $2 BLN IN COMMITMENTS; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – MATURITY OF FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO APRIL 13, 2023; 16/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 27/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 24 Conference; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice Pres and COO Ray N. Walker; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST RANGE RESOURCES BOARD NOMINEES; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ REV $765.5M, EST. $685.1M; 10/04/2018 – Range Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 8 Days

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83 million for 46.04 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Services has 26,661 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas Inc owns 0.5% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 34,460 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 24,708 shares. Atlas Browninc invested in 4,227 shares. Freestone Cap Holdg Lc stated it has 4,009 shares. Adage Prns Grp Lc accumulated 0.36% or 800,481 shares. Smith Salley & Associates invested in 0.12% or 4,022 shares. Duncker Streett And Com invested in 150 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gfs Advsr Lc owns 0.67% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 12,515 shares. Pinnacle Financial holds 0% or 275 shares in its portfolio. Cordasco Networks reported 250 shares stake. 43,252 were accumulated by Moody Bankshares Division. Hartford Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.41% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cetera Limited Co holds 11,447 shares. Ithaka Gru Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 84,179 shares.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $74.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 52,646 shares to 73,951 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Ltd by 3,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,304 shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $592,655 activity. GRAY STEVEN D had bought 20,000 shares worth $218,924 on Friday, March 1. FUNK JAMES M had bought 10,000 shares worth $97,997 on Monday, March 11.