Cypress Capital Management Wy Lowered Intel (INTC) Holding by $541,501 as Share Price Declined; Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Continues to Hold Position in Kraton (KRA)

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 98.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 10,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 131 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7,000, down from 10,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $51.99. About 7.14M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FULL-YEAR CAPITAL SPENDING $14.5 BLN, +/- $500 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 03/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Leaked video names upcoming Intel and AMD CPUs and chipsets; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXPECTING 2018 REVENUE OF $67.5 BILLION, UP $2.5 BILLION FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 18/04/2018 – The Information: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 26/04/2018 – Growth in Data Center Business Powers Intel’s Strong Results (Video); 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO EXPECTS FULL YEAR TAX RATE OF 13 PERCENT, ONE POINT LOWER THAN PRIOR ESTIAMTE – CFO, CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Iran, Israel exchange fire in direct escalation

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Kraton Corporation (KRA) by 108.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 10,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,349 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $655,000, up from 9,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Kraton Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $991.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $31.26. About 56,848 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 37.99% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018 (KRA); 09/04/2018 – Kraton Positioned for Market Growth at CHINAPLAS 2018; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Kraton’s New Eur Notes And Upsized Term Loan; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q EPS 68c; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.58; 08/03/2018 – KRATON: EURO TRANCHE PROCEEDS, CASH WERE USED TO PREPAY $185M; 08/03/2018 – KRATON REPORTS CLOSING OF TERM LOAN REFINANCING; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – EXPECT TO REDUCE 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET DEBT BY $125 – $150 MLN

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.28B for 11.01 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50M and $74.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 376 shares to 952 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 9,214 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,464 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $79,056 activity.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc by 104,882 shares to 985,008 shares, valued at $53.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novocure Ltd by 18,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,005 shares, and cut its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB).