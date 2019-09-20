Cypress Capital Management Wy Lowered Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $597,960 as Stock Declined; Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Market Valuation Declined While Omega Advisors Cut Position

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 71.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 3,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 1,550 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $235,000, down from 5,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $154.79. About 5.27M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report highlighting its social activism; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion, announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 22/05/2018 – Accellion Announces Availability of its Secure File Sharing and Governance Platform on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 16/03/2018 – CoreValue Is a Gold Sponsor at Salesforce World Tour in Amsterdam; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SAYS FY REVENUE GUIDANCE INCLUDES ABOUT $315 MLN FROM ACQUISITION OF MULESOFT- CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EXPECT SYNERGIES WITH MULESOFT ‘OVER LONGER TERM’; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: MULESOFT DEAL CREATES $150M CASH FLOW HEADWIND; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SEES LONG-TERM REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 OF $21 BLN TO $23 BLN – SEC FILING

Omega Advisors decreased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omega Advisors sold 210,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The hedge fund held 2.46 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.77M, down from 2.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omega Advisors who had been investing in Arbor Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.1. About 363,669 shares traded. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has risen 8.78% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ABR News: 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO 25c/Share; 04/05/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – QTRLY REPORTED NET INCOME $0.42 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arbor Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABR); 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – PRICING OF $100 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5.625% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MAY 1, 2023 AT 100% OF PAR; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Arbor Realty Cre 2017-FL1; 10/04/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Short-Interest Ratio Rises 105% to 16 Days; 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – OFFERING EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON MARCH 13, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 1.8% Position in Arbor Realty Trust; 05/03/2018 Arbor Announces the Appointment of Frank Lutz as Executive Vice President, Chief Production Officer

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $176.35 million for 193.49 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lincoln Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 7,927 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Concorde Asset Limited Company holds 0.32% or 3,619 shares in its portfolio. First Fincl Bank Trust, Maryland-based fund reported 3,510 shares. Asset One Limited owns 417,077 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 85,457 shares. The California-based Partner Fund Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.73% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Crosslink stated it has 0.49% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.36% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Factory Mutual Comm holds 0.11% or 58,600 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited owns 144,833 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Farmers Merchants Investments has 796 shares. Seatown Pte reported 3.06% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Massachusetts Fin Ma has invested 0.42% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Kings Point Capital Mgmt has 0.02% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50M and $83.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 21,500 shares to 33,500 shares, valued at $601,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cara Therapeutics Inc by 25,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Analysts await Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ABR’s profit will be $30.58M for 10.23 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

