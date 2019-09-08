Cypress Capital Management Wy Increased Southern Co (SO) Stake; As Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Declined, Aviance Capital Management Has Upped Its Position

Aviance Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 264.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc bought 16,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 23,318 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 6,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.47. About 5.21M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 13/03/2018 – SARB EXPECTS VAT EFFECT ON INFLATION TO BE “ONE OFF”, WOULD NOT REACT BY RAISING RATES -MPC MEMBER; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 01/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum’s (MPC) CEO Gary Heminger on Andeavor Strategic Combination (Transcript); 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS POLICY TIGHT ENOUGH TO REIN IN PRICE PRESSURES; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Company; 19/04/2018 – RBI’S ACHARIA: INFLATION MAY REMAIN ABOVE MPC AIM OF 4%; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q CAPEX $748M; 16/05/2018 – RBI: NO CHANGE IN DATES FOR REST MPC MEETINGS FOR 2018-19; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Individual Voting History (Table)

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 804.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 18,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 20,965 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 2,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.68. About 4.68 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 22/03/2018 – OU Energy Symposium Finds U.S. Must Embrace All Forms of Energy in Marketplace; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100% FRIDAY: NRC; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q REV. $6.37B, EST. $5.87B; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S HATCH 2 REACTOR CUT TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL 33 PERCENT MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO TO GLOBAL ATLANTIC FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO FANNING: NATURAL GAS WILL NEED CABON CAPTURE; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds Southern Co; 21/05/2018 – SO: SEES FLORIDA UTILITY SALE CUTTING EQUITY NEEDS BY $3 BLN; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SELLING STAKE IN SOLAR ASSETS IN A COUPLE MONTHS; 11/04/2018 – Alabama Power Dividends Declared

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20 billion and $668.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 85,716 shares to 905 shares, valued at $73,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc Com by 45,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19 shares, and cut its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc Adr (NYSE:GSK).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50M and $74.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 40,375 shares to 2,250 shares, valued at $58,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

