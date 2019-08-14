Cypress Capital Management Wy Increased Its Southern Co (SO) Position; First Financial Bank – Trust Division Position in Charles Schwab (SCHW) Has Boosted as Share Value Declined

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 804.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 18,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 20,965 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 2,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $57.2. About 10.37M shares traded or 152.19% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 20/04/2018 – MOODY’S LIQUIDITY-STRESS INDICATOR DOWN AGAIN IN MID-APRIL ON FAVORABLE CONDITIONS FOR US SPEC-GRADE COMPANIES; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 TO 92% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Net $938M; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES 2Q 2018 ADJ. EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL BEGINS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SHUT HATCH 2 FOR COOLING FAN MAINTENANCE: OPERATOR; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN EXPLORING THIRD PARTY TAX EQUITY FINANCING FOR WIND; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southern Company’s ‘BBB+’ IDR Following Florida Sale Announcement

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 18.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 10,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 68,526 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 57,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.26B market cap company. The stock increased 3.49% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $37.68. About 11.23 million shares traded or 17.18% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 20/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Charles Schwab Corporation; 29/03/2018 – Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Views Consolidation in Terms of Client Benefits (Video); 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Total Client Assets $3.305T; 20/03/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE SAYS IT APPROVES APPLICATION BY CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N TO ACQUIRE CHARLES SCHWAB TRUST BANK OF HENDERSON, NEVADA; 24/04/2018 – Schwab Intelligent Advisory™ Named Winner of a Celent 2018 Model Wealth Manager Award; 14/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Febuary Core Net New Assets $21.3; 22/03/2018 – Schwab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Fed approves Charles Schwab bid to acquire Nevada’s Charles Schwab Trust Bank

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Bb&T Ltd Liability reported 216,435 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.04% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Valley Natl Advisers stated it has 0.07% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 5.76 million shares stake. Pension Serv has 0.21% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 1.25M shares. Asset Mgmt invested in 0.14% or 25,550 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca owns 15.62M shares for 2.63% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fin Inc reported 0.16% stake. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 11,394 shares. Moreover, Boys Arnold And has 0.36% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Park Presidio Cap Ltd owns 8.4% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 1.68 million shares. American Registered Invest Advisor reported 27,735 shares. Northstar Asset Lc has 0.42% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Thomasville Commercial Bank holds 120,411 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. On Monday, August 5 the insider Goldfarb Mark A bought $100,367.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (EEM) by 11,237 shares to 180,004 shares, valued at $7.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oshkosh Truck Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 29,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,128 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (QUAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forte Limited Liability Corporation Adv has 22,100 shares. Thomasville Bankshares owns 266,004 shares or 2.54% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Inc owns 66,106 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advisors Lc has 0.04% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 132,186 shares. Roffman Miller Associates Pa holds 8,823 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Zacks Mgmt accumulated 842,010 shares. Moreover, Moneta Gp Inv Advisors Lc has 0.02% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Andra Ap has invested 0.12% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Silvercrest Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Peak Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 4,300 shares. 10,456 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited. Wetherby Asset Mngmt invested 0.1% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Gabelli Funds holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 450,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0.17% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50M and $74.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 40,375 shares to 2,250 shares, valued at $58,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.