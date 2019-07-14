Cypress Capital Management Wy Increased Its Position in At&T (T) by $810,247 as Stock Rose; Berkshire Asset Management Position in General Mills (GIS) Has Lifted by $1.30 Million as Stock Rose

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 1633.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 26,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,737 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $870,000, up from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 21.45M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T boss says hiring Cohen was `big mistake’; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Wasn’t Aware of Cohen Controversy Until 2018 — Memo; 03/04/2018 – Time Warner Defends `No Blackout’ Offer as Fix for AT&T Deal; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Paid Trump Lawyer for ‘Insights’ on Administration; 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Scraps IPO of Vrio Unit in Setback for Debt Reduction Push; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS WASHINGTON TEAM’S VETTING FAILED; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ brings back expert witness in bid to save AT&T-Time Warner case

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 25,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 398,094 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.60M, up from 372,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.44. About 3.38 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $347,376 activity.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20 million and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Small Cap (SCHA) by 35,449 shares to 37,974 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Mid Cap (SCHM) by 23,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,295 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50M and $74.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10,217 shares to 131 shares, valued at $7,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

