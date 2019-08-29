Cypress Capital Management Wy Increased Its Nike (NKE) Stake; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 119.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy acquired 8,325 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy holds 15,266 shares with $1.29M value, up from 6,941 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $130.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $83.48. About 4.00M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/04/2018 – Nike’s Head of Diversity Leaves Amid Review of Corporate Culture; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 26/05/2018 – Annapolis Captl: Under Armour to give way to Nike; 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Sq. cashes out of Nike stake after 32% gain, likely making about $100M – Dow Jones; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Martin Reported to Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards; 22/03/2018 – Nike Recorded Additional Income Tax Expense of $2 Billion Primarily Related to Transition Tax on Accumulated Foreign Earnings; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup

Among 3 analysts covering Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Juniper Networks has $2800 highest and $20 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is 11.94% above currents $22.78 stock price. Juniper Networks had 9 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of JNPR in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Sell” rating and $20 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. See Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) latest ratings:

08/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $27.0000 Initiates Coverage On

08/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $28.0000 24.0000

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Rosenblatt New Target: $24.0000 27.0000

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $20 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold New Target: $27 Maintain

02/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold Juniper Networks, Inc. shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Ltd Llc reported 170,064 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio owns 75,171 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.17% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 1.29 million shares. Nordea holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 94,164 shares. Td Asset Management Incorporated has 177,215 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 139,814 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Company holds 0% or 97 shares. Ls Invest Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Millennium Management Ltd Com holds 1.45 million shares. The New York-based M&T Financial Bank Corporation has invested 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Whittier reported 1,009 shares. Atlanta Management Company L L C reported 70,700 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 170,351 shares stake. Norway-based Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 20,340 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.78. About 2.72M shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 01/05/2018 – JUNIPER SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $1.18B, +/- $30M, EST. $1.16B; 26/04/2018 – Juniper Networks, Inc. vs Chrimar Systems, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/26/2018; 29/05/2018 – NCP engineering Releases Exclusive Remote Access Client 11.1 and the Exclusive Remote Access Management Server 5.0 for Juniper; 29/05/2018 – NCP engineering Releases Exclusive Remote Access Client 11.1 and the Exclusive Remote Access Management Server 5.0 for Juniper Networks’ SRX Series; 10/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Mixed Reality Apps to Exceed 9 billion by 2022, as Industry aims to Emulate Pokémon Go’s Success; 11/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Conference for June 2018; 30/05/2018 – Juniper Research: eSports & Let’s Plays Go Global: 850 Million People to Watch Games Content by 2022; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 01/05/2018 – JUNIPER 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 26C; 02/05/2018 – Juniper Sprouts, But Future Doesn’t Look Green

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.85 billion. The firm offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It has a 16.2 P/E ratio. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus and data center environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and OCX1100, an open networking switch.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.58’s average target is 10.90% above currents $83.48 stock price. Nike had 39 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research on Tuesday, March 19. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. Barclays Capital maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, March 22. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. Needham maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Monday, March 18. Needham has “Buy” rating and $92 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.29% or 37,435 shares in its portfolio. Boston Advsrs Lc owns 0.38% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 88,152 shares. Middleton & Ma stated it has 30,687 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 0.22% or 488,550 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust has 0.39% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 4.25 million shares. 7,600 were reported by Selway Asset Mgmt. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.41% or 341,983 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc has 2,724 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 5.01M were reported by Eaton Vance. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.35% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 19,982 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank owns 38,232 shares. Coatue Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 4,676 shares or 0% of the stock. Eastern Commercial Bank invested in 13,922 shares. Advisor Prtn, a California-based fund reported 37,953 shares. Fosun Intll accumulated 19,567 shares or 0.1% of the stock.