Cypress Capital Management Wy Increased Its Nike (NKE) Holding; Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Cut Its Pcm (PCMI) Holding by $5.30 Million as Shares Rose

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 119.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 8,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 15,266 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 6,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 5.24 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s head of diversity, inclusion steps down; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s VP of diversity leaves amid efforts to reform workplace culture; 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues; 06/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Nike? Adidas? University of Washington athletics closing in on major payday with new apparel deal; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg International Value Adds Shell, Cuts Nike; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 23/05/2018 – NFL Apparel Deal Assigns Jerseys to Nike, Fan Gear to Fanatics; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace BehaviorComplaints

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.35M market cap company. It closed at $35.01 lastly. It is down 65.46% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 21/03/2018 – PCM Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 28; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 5 PCT; 14/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q EPS 23c; 28/03/2018 – PCM at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Paradigm Capital Management Exits Position in PCM; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O – REITERATING 2018 OUTLOOK FOR NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $2.00 – $2.10 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – PCM, Inc. Announces Participation in Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose Cytarabine

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $74.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10,217 shares to 131 shares, valued at $7,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) has invested 7.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tiemann Inv Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 5,195 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Com has 0.05% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 69,752 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno reported 2.83% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Wendell David Assocs holds 2.86% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 218,435 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Adv holds 1.08% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 52,781 shares. 277,924 are held by Heritage Investors Mgmt. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 300 shares. Saratoga Research Invest stated it has 3.73% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Philadelphia Tru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 171,062 shares. Toth Fin Advisory Corp has invested 0.19% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Iberiabank Corporation owns 24,893 shares. Moreover, Covington Mngmt has 0.92% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). American Century invested 0.65% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

