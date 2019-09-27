Cypress Capital Management Wy Increased Its Csx (CSX) Holding by $1.28 Million; As Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Share Price Rose, Summit Securities Group Increased Its Position

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 18096.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 22,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 22,200 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $916,000, up from 122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 4.21M shares traded or 27.13% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 17/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PHARMA INDIA LTD ASTR.NS SAYS CO TO FURTHER INVEST $ 90 MLN OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IN INDIA; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with Previously Untreated Stage lll or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma; 13/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Weigh Sale of Antipsychotic Drug Seroquel; 11/03/2018 – ASTRA: TREATMENT W/SGLT-2I FOR T2D SHOWED CARDIOVASCULAR GAIN; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Week Ahead: Trump-Iran impact to dominate; AstraZeneca results; German GDP; 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Approval for Treatment of Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN US FDA OKS LOKELMA FOR ADULT HYPERKALAEMIA; 18/05/2018 – ASTRA IN DISCUSSIONS WITH HOLDERS ON PAY CONCERNS: CEO SORIOT

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 66336% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 16,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 16,609 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, up from 25 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $69.42. About 2.38 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 05/04/2018 – CSX FORMER CEO HARRISON HAD TOTAL COMPENSATION OF $151.1M; 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition; 05/04/2018 – CSX DETAILS PAY FOR DECEASED CEO IN PROXY FILING; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 17/04/2018 – CSX CUT CAPEX TO $368M IN 1Q FROM $441M A YEAR EARLIER; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 25/05/2018 – CSX Advances Efforts to Assess Operational Safety; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO SAYS TRUCK FREIGHT NOW COSTS 10%-15% MORE THAN RAIL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold CSX shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hbk Invs Lp owns 7,582 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nine Masts Ltd reported 889 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. National Pension Ser reported 964,026 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Homrich Berg has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Argent Tru reported 0.26% stake. Harvey Invest Commerce Lc reported 4,662 shares. Stonebridge Mgmt Inc reported 5,700 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Stearns Services Grp Inc owns 4,568 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 335,359 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.05% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Fdx Advsrs owns 5,473 shares. Pnc Services Gru accumulated 2.37M shares. Appleton Inc Ma holds 0.44% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 45,639 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt owns 500 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) holds 0.06% or 8,569 shares in its portfolio.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $83.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 22,096 shares to 58 shares, valued at $8,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,550 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

